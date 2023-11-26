Benavidez pounds Andrade, stays on course for Canelo superfight

David Benavidez stopped Demetrius Andrade in their WBC interim super middleweight title fight Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

David Benavidez secured another signature victory Saturday.

He dropped Demetrius Andrade in the fourth round of their WBC interim super middleweight title fight at Michelob Ultra Arena and followed with additional flurries in the ensuing two rounds to force a stoppage from referee Thomas Taylor after six rounds at the recommendation of his corner.

The 26-year-old Benavidez (28-0, 24 knockouts) preserves top postioning for a bout with undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez.

Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs), 35 and a former two-division champion, lost in his first fight against an active or former world champion.

Undercard

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 knockouts) ended a 29-month layoff with a 100-90, 99-91, 98-92 victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. (28-3-1, 19 KOs) in their 163-pound catchweight bout in the co-feature.

The 33-year-old Charlo, who was overweight Friday, utilized an educated jab that he followed with combinations that overwhelmed the game but overmatched Benavidez, 31.

CompuBox counted 243 connections compared to 86 for Benavidez, who absorbed plenty of punishment but maintained his aggression through the final bell.

In the penultimate fight on the undercard, IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) defended his title with a sixth-round technical knockout over Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs).

Matias, 31 and from Puerto Rico, dominated on the inside — blending clubbing shots to the head and body of the 31-year-old Uzbek amid relentless pressure.

Ergashev was game in the early going, but wilted rapidly and quit on his stool after the fifth round.

Matias afterward issued a callout to WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, WBC junior welterweight challenger Devin Haney and lightweight superstar Gervonta Davis.

“If you want that, come over here and fight,” he said through an interpreter.

In the pay-per-view opener, Lamont Roach Jr. (24-1-1, nine KOs) scored a 12th-round knockdown to take the WBA junior lightweight title from Hector Luis Garcia via a 116-111, 114-113, 113-114 split decision.

Roach, 28 and from Washington, D.C., traded exchanges with the 32-year-old Dominican for the better part of 12 rounds — landing a check hook in the final frame that resembled a rabbit punch and dropped Garcia (16-2, 10 KOs).

“I thought I won the fight, but that’s what happens when you leave it in the judges’ hands. That last round made all the difference,” Garcia said through a translator.

