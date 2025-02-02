Benavidez survives late drama to unify light heavyweight belts

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz connects with a punch to the face of Angel Fierro in round 10 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Angel Fierro takes punch to the side of the face from Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz during round 1 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz celebrates his win over Angel Fierro in 10 rounds of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Angel Fierro is hit on the chin by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in round 7 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Angel Fierro is hit on the side of his face by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Angel Fierro catches Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz on the chin during round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz connects with a punch to the chin of Angel Fierro in round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz takes punch to the chest from Angel Fierro in round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz arrives in the rig to battle Angel Fierro in their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with the chin of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 5 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stephen Fulton Jr. takes a punch to the face from Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 10 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa Stephen Fulton Jr. in round 1 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with a shot to the head of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 9 of their WBC title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with the chin of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 1 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Benavidez gets a shot into the body of David Morrell Jr. in round 3 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Benavidez raises his glove in the air while fighting David Morrell Jr. in their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Benavidez connects with the body of David Morrell Jr. in round 11 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Morrell Jr. takes punch to the face from David Benavidez in round 10 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Morrell Jr. takes punch to the face from David Benavidez in round 10 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Morrell Jr. takes an uppercut from David Benavidez in round 8 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Benavidez and his team celebrate their win over David Morrell Jr. after 12 rounds of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Benavidez slips a punch onto the chin of David Morrell Jr. in round 6 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Benavidez put on a clinic on his way to handing David Morrell the first loss of his career and unifying the WBA and WBC light heavyweight titles in the main event of a boxing card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Benavidez (30-0, 24 knockouts), a Las Vegas resident, pressured the power-punching Morrell (11-1, nine KOs) at every turn on his way to a unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 115-111, 115-111 and 118-108.

A wild sequence at the end of the 11th round nearly changed the trajectory. Morrell scored a brief knockdown and Benavidez responded with a huge flurry in the closing seconds before Morrell unleashed a nasty right hand that dazed Benavidez after the bell.

Morrell was docked a point, heightening the drama for the 12th, but he couldn’t find another magical moment in the final three minutes.

Morrell was feeling himself early on and even showboated a bit after a couple of big shots, but he often had to take two to land one. Several of the Benavidez combinations included a least one body blow, and those started to take their toll on Morrell in the later rounds.

The featured undercard bout saw Stephen Fulton win a unanimous decision over Brandon Figueroa to capture the WBC featherweight title in a rematch of their 2021 bout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

