49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Boxing

Benavidez survives late drama to unify light heavyweight belts

David Benavidez slips a punch onto the chin of David Morrell Jr. in round 6 of their WBC and WB ...
David Benavidez slips a punch onto the chin of David Morrell Jr. in round 6 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Benavidez and his team celebrate their win over David Morrell Jr. after 12 rounds of thei ...
David Benavidez and his team celebrate their win over David Morrell Jr. after 12 rounds of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Morrell Jr. takes an uppercut from David Benavidez in round 8 of their WBC and WBA title ...
David Morrell Jr. takes an uppercut from David Benavidez in round 8 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Morrell Jr. takes punch to the face from David Benavidez in round 10 of their WBC and WBA ...
David Morrell Jr. takes punch to the face from David Benavidez in round 10 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Morrell Jr. takes punch to the face from David Benavidez in round 10 of their WBC and WBA ...
David Morrell Jr. takes punch to the face from David Benavidez in round 10 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Benavidez connects with the body of David Morrell Jr. in round 11 of their WBC and WBA ti ...
David Benavidez connects with the body of David Morrell Jr. in round 11 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Benavidez raises his glove in the air while fighting David Morrell Jr. in their WBC and W ...
David Benavidez raises his glove in the air while fighting David Morrell Jr. in their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Benavidez gets a shot into the body of David Morrell Jr. in round 3 of their WBC and WBA ...
David Benavidez gets a shot into the body of David Morrell Jr. in round 3 of their WBC and WBA title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with the chin of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 1 ...
Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with the chin of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 1 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with a shot to the head of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” ...
Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with a shot to the head of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 9 of their WBC title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa Stephen Fulton Jr. in round 1 of their WBC title fight ...
Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa Stephen Fulton Jr. in round 1 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stephen Fulton Jr. takes a punch to the face from Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in ro ...
Stephen Fulton Jr. takes a punch to the face from Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 10 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with the chin of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 5 ...
Stephen Fulton Jr. connects with the chin of Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa in round 5 of their WBC title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz arrives in the rig to battle Angel Fierro in their super lig ...
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz arrives in the rig to battle Angel Fierro in their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz takes punch to the chest from Angel Fierro in round 3 of the ...
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz takes punch to the chest from Angel Fierro in round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz connects with a punch to the chin of Angel Fierro in round 3 of their ...
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz connects with a punch to the chin of Angel Fierro in round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Angel Fierro catches Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz on the chin during round 3 of their su ...
Angel Fierro catches Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz on the chin during round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Angel Fierro is hit on the side of his face by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in round 3 of ...
Angel Fierro is hit on the side of his face by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in round 3 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Angel Fierro is hit on the chin by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in round 7 of their super ...
Angel Fierro is hit on the chin by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in round 7 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz celebrates his win over Angel Fierro in 10 rounds of their s ...
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz celebrates his win over Angel Fierro in 10 rounds of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Angel Fierro takes punch to the side of the face from Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz during ...
Angel Fierro takes punch to the side of the face from Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz during round 1 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz connects with a punch to the face of Angel Fierro in round 10 of their ...
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz connects with a punch to the face of Angel Fierro in round 10 of their super lightweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Interim WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavídez, left, and WBA light heavyweight champi ...
David Benavidez hopes alternate route leads to Canelo Alvarez fight
Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 20 ...
Mike Tyson facing $1.5M lawsuit over Jake Paul fight
Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 ...
Hill: Netflix, Paul, Mike Tyson cash in on our societal stupidity
Mike Tyson hits Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arli ...
Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old Mike Tyson amid booing from fans
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2025 - 9:25 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2025 - 9:48 pm

David Benavidez put on a clinic on his way to handing David Morrell the first loss of his career and unifying the WBA and WBC light heavyweight titles in the main event of a boxing card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Benavidez (30-0, 24 knockouts), a Las Vegas resident, pressured the power-punching Morrell (11-1, nine KOs) at every turn on his way to a unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 115-111, 115-111 and 118-108.

A wild sequence at the end of the 11th round nearly changed the trajectory. Morrell scored a brief knockdown and Benavidez responded with a huge flurry in the closing seconds before Morrell unleashed a nasty right hand that dazed Benavidez after the bell.

Morrell was docked a point, heightening the drama for the 12th, but he couldn’t find another magical moment in the final three minutes.

Morrell was feeling himself early on and even showboated a bit after a couple of big shots, but he often had to take two to land one. Several of the Benavidez combinations included a least one body blow, and those started to take their toll on Morrell in the later rounds.

The featured undercard bout saw Stephen Fulton win a unanimous decision over Brandon Figueroa to capture the WBC featherweight title in a rematch of their 2021 bout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 20 ...
Mike Tyson facing $1.5M lawsuit over Jake Paul fight
The Associated Press

Mike Tyson has been sued for more than $1.5 million by a company that claims the former heavyweight boxing champion wrongfully broke a promotional contract in order to fight Jake Paul.

MORE STORIES