Boxer Adonis Stevenson still in coma after knockout loss in Quebec

Ring doctor Marc Gagne, left, checks on Adonis Stevenson, of Canada, after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk, of Ukraine, in their light heavyweight WBC championship boxing fight, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon speaks to reporters about boxer Adonis Stevenson at a hospital in Quebec, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Stevenson remains in stable but critical condition following his Saturday night knockout. Stevenson was injured in a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in his WBC light heavyweight title defense. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon gestures while speaking to reporters about boxer Adonis Stevenson at a hospital in Quebec, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Stevenson remains in stable but critical condition following his Saturday night knockout. Stevenson was injured in a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in his WBC light heavyweight title defense. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk, left, of Ukraine, lands a right on Adonis Stevenson, of Canada, during their light heavyweight WBC championship boxing fight, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Quebec City. Gvozdyk won by knockout. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk, of Ukraine, lands a knockout punch to Adonis Stevenson, of Canada, to win the WBC light heavyweight championship boxing bout Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL — The promoter for Adonis Stevenson says the boxer remains unconscious and has not improved since doctors sedated him and placed him on a ventilator after a Dec. 1 knockout loss.

Promoter Yvon Michel said Thursday “doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead” for the 41-year-old fighter. Stevenson is in intensive care at Quebec City’s Hopital de l’Enfant-Jesusstill and “needs mechanical assistance to breathe.”

Stevenson’s condition deteriorated after he was helped to the dressing room following the fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine at the Videotron Centre. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He was admitted with a traumatic brain injury that required immediate neurosurgery. Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon said Dec. 5 that most patients suffer lasting effects from such injuries.

The hospital has not provided an official update on Stevenson’s condition since.