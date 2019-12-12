Boxer Leon Spinks reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas
Boxing legend Leon Spinks has been hospitalized in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.
A spokesperson for the family told TMZ Spinks is “currently hospitalized and in the care of an exceptional team of doctors.”
The details surrounding his hospitalization are unclear, but Spinks wife, Brenda, posted on social media saying her husband has “endured a lot of medical problems” and asked for prayers.
Spinks previously was hospitalized in Las Vegas in 2014 and underwent many surgeries after a piece of bone from a chicken wing caused damage to his intestines.
In 2017, Spinks was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. Spinks is best known for his upset victory over Muhammad Ali in 1978 to win the heavyweight championship.
