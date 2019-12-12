Boxer Leon Spinks reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas

Boxing legend Leon Spinks has been hospitalized in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

In this Feb. 18, 2012, file photo, retired boxer Leon Spinks smiles for a photograph during an autograph session at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Leon Spinks pose for a picture during a news conference where he was inducted into the 2017 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Spinks is most known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978 during a boxing match. (Review-Journal file photo)

A spokesperson for the family told TMZ Spinks is “currently hospitalized and in the care of an exceptional team of doctors.”

The details surrounding his hospitalization are unclear, but Spinks wife, Brenda, posted on social media saying her husband has “endured a lot of medical problems” and asked for prayers.

Spinks previously was hospitalized in Las Vegas in 2014 and underwent many surgeries after a piece of bone from a chicken wing caused damage to his intestines.

In 2017, Spinks was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. Spinks is best known for his upset victory over Muhammad Ali in 1978 to win the heavyweight championship.

