Boxing champion, Las Vegas resident arrested in Los Angeles

Devin Haney speaks with emcee Mark Shunock after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday night undisputed lightweight boxing title fight against Vasily Lomachenko on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Undisputed lightweight champion and Las Vegas resident Devin Haney was arrested in Los Angeles early Thursday morning and booked on a felony charge after police found a concealed weapon in his vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told the Review-Journal — confirming a report from TMZ.

Haney was reportedly released later in the morning on $35,000 bail and is due in court Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the arrest followed a routine traffic stop during which Haney was not driving his vehicle. Police found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat.

“It’s a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court,” his father, manager and trainer Bill told ESPN. “It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

Haney, 24, is several weeks removed from the most consequential victory of his career: a unanimous decision May 20 over Vasiliy Lomachenko in defense of his undisputed 135-pound crown at MGM Grand Garden.

A promotional free agent, Haney (30-0, 15 knockouts) is contemplating a transition to the 140-pound division and engaged Wednesday in a playful back-and-forth via Twitter about a fight with WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, who claimed the title last month with a dominant decision over former undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor.

