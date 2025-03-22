Boxing legend George Foreman dies; fought in Las Vegas

George Foreman, the heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before his second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman, has died.

Canelo vs. Crawford in works for Allegiant Stadium with Jake Paul out?

George Foreman waves during a press conference at Caesars palace on June 8, 1990 with Mike Tyson sitting in the background. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George Foreman applies a cold pack to his lip during the post fight press conference on a Saturday night in 1995. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portrait of boxer George Foreman in 1993 as a Home Box Office Sports commentator before the Roy Jones vs. Glenn Wolfe middleweight boxing match. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavyweight boxing match between Tommy Morrison and George Foreman for the vacant World Boxing Organization heavyweight title in 1993 at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas off of Tropicana Avenue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before his inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman, died Friday night. He was 76.

Foreman’s family announced his death on social media.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” his family wrote.

A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His formidable aura evaporated only a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Foreman left the sport a few years later, but returned after a 10-year absence and a self-described religious awakening.

He then pulled off one of the most spectacular knockouts in boxing history in 1994 at the MGM Grand Garden, flooring Michael Moorer — 19 years his junior — with one perfect combination to claim Moorer’s two heavyweight belts.

Foreman’s transformation into an inspirational figure was complete, and he fought only four more times before moving onto his next career as a genial businessman, pitchman and occasional actor.

He was best known as the face of the George Foreman Grill, a rudimentary cooking machine which sold more than 100 million units and made him much wealthier than his sport ever did.

Foreman fought a handful of times in Las Vegas besides the Moorer fight, including a fifth-round knockout of Ron Lyle in a brutal slugfest in 1976 at Caesars Palace that was named the fight of the year by The Ring magazine.

Family statement on Instagram

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Top Rank statement on Foreman

“The Top Rank family mourns the passing of George Foreman, one of the biggest punchers and personalities the sport has ever seen. Foreman, a product of Houston’s Fifth Ward, was a 1968 Olympic Gold Medalist and captured his first heavyweight championship in 1973.

In 1987, after nearly a decade away from the ring, Foreman embarked on a comeback that inspired millions and made him a beloved figure around the globe. Against all odds, he regained the heavyweight championship in 1994 at the age of 45 and is still the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, “George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family. We’ve lost a family member and are absolutely devastated.”

Foreman in Nevada HOF

Foreman was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2014. The 18-member class included Joe Louis, Jack Dempsey, Sonny Liston, Evander Holyfield and Archie Moore.

RELATED

'You don't give up': George Foreman refused to be counted out (2023)

5 of the greatest boxing bouts in Las Vegas history (2023)

George Foreman talks boxing with Review-Journal (2020)

George Foreman's daughter dies in Texas (2019)

Nevada punched its way to sports fame (2014)