In this Feb. 18, 2012, file photo, retired boxer Leon Spinks smiles for a photograph during an autograph session at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Leon Spinks pose for a picture during a news conference where he was inducted into the 2017 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Spinks is most known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978 during a boxing match. (Review-Journal file photo)

Boxing legend Leon Spinks died Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 67.

Spinks’ wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, was by his side at the time of his death.

Throughout his life, Spinks battled numerous illnesses.

