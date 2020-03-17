Boxing legend Roger Mayweather dies at 58

Boxing legend Roger Mayweather has died at the age of 58, according to his ex-wife.

Retired boxer Roger Mayweather gives a speech after being inducted to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2015 during a press conference at the Roy Jones Boxing Academy, 3874 Silvestri Lane, in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boxing legend Roger Mayweather has died at age 58 after a long battle with diabetes.

A cause of death has not been released, but Mayweather had been battling with brain trauma and kidney disease.

Mayweather is the uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and trained him from 2000-2012.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” said Floyd in a statement.

Floyd is also still mourning the loss of his ex-girlfriend, and the mother of his children after was found dead in Southern California on Wednesday.

