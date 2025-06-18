Boxing megafight lands at Allegiant Stadium after all
The massive bout will be the first combat sports event held at Allegiant Stadium, though a UNLV football game is still on the schedule for the same day.
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will fight at Allegiant Stadium after all, with the blockbuster bout formally announced for Sept. 13.
A late-night social media post Tuesday formally revealed the venue, which was later confirmed by multiple sources.
‼️ BREAKING: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the Riyadh Season undisputed and Ring Magazine super-middleweight showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 13th, The Ring can reveal. pic.twitter.com/OaHi00bKlh
— Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 18, 2025
UNLV still has a home football game against Idaho State scheduled for that day. Representatives of the athletic department did not return requests for comment late Tuesday.
The fight had been announced as a Friday night event at Allegiant Stadium, but last week it was moved to Saturday with no venue attached.
The final details were unveiled Tuesday before an international press tour kicks off Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will conclude with a June 27 news conference at T-Mobile Arena.
This will be the first boxing or mixed martial arts event to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
