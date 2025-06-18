Boxing megafight lands at Allegiant Stadium after all

The massive bout will be the first combat sports event held at Allegiant Stadium, though a UNLV football game is still on the schedule for the same day.

‘Book of politics is closed’: Pacquiao discusses return to boxing

Date changes for Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight in Las Vegas

Top juniors in USA Boxing head to Las Vegas for national showcase

Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 6 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez gets a left on Edgar Berlanga during a super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will fight at Allegiant Stadium after all, with the blockbuster bout formally announced for Sept. 13.

A late-night social media post Tuesday formally revealed the venue, which was later confirmed by multiple sources.

‼️ BREAKING: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the Riyadh Season undisputed and Ring Magazine super-middleweight showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 13th, The Ring can reveal. pic.twitter.com/OaHi00bKlh — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 18, 2025

UNLV still has a home football game against Idaho State scheduled for that day. Representatives of the athletic department did not return requests for comment late Tuesday.

The fight had been announced as a Friday night event at Allegiant Stadium, but last week it was moved to Saturday with no venue attached.

The final details were unveiled Tuesday before an international press tour kicks off Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will conclude with a June 27 news conference at T-Mobile Arena.

This will be the first boxing or mixed martial arts event to be held at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.