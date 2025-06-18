88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Boxing

Boxing megafight lands at Allegiant Stadium after all

Canelo Alvarez gets a left on Edgar Berlanga during a super middleweight championship boxing bo ...
Canelo Alvarez gets a left on Edgar Berlanga during a super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 6 during an undisputed world we ...
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 6 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Da'traylen Frank, of Lafayette, La., left, fights Aaron Pineda Arias, of Reading, Pa., during t ...
USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival begins in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Salim Ellis-Bey (Courtesy of USA Boxing)
Top juniors in USA Boxing head to Las Vegas for national showcase
Date changes for Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight in Las Vegas
‘Book of politics is closed’: Pacquiao discusses return to boxing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2025 - 11:42 pm
 

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will fight at Allegiant Stadium after all, with the blockbuster bout formally announced for Sept. 13.

A late-night social media post Tuesday formally revealed the venue, which was later confirmed by multiple sources.

UNLV still has a home football game against Idaho State scheduled for that day. Representatives of the athletic department did not return requests for comment late Tuesday.

The fight had been announced as a Friday night event at Allegiant Stadium, but last week it was moved to Saturday with no venue attached.

The final details were unveiled Tuesday before an international press tour kicks off Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will conclude with a June 27 news conference at T-Mobile Arena.

This will be the first boxing or mixed martial arts event to be held at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES