Boxing reporters make predictions for ‘Canelo’, GGG rematch

Sixteen boxing reporters made predictions for Saturday’s highly anticipated middleweight rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin pose for photographers during a news conference in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Anthony Avellaneda, El Tiempo: GGG by unanimous decision

All the pressure is on Alvarez after his suspension. That could hurt him against the powerful Golovkin.

Ryan Burton, BoxingScene.com: Canelo by unanimous decision

Alvarez’s stamina issues won’t be a problem for this fight and drops Golovkin at least once in a close bout.

Mike Coppinger, Ring Magazine: Canelo by split decision

Alvarez will make the smarter adjustments and utilizes his speed to clearly out-point Golovkin.

Heidi Fang, Review-Journal: GGG by unanimous decision

Golovkin’s cardio is better than Alvarez’s. Golovkin will come out more aggressive and be able to land a higher volume of punches over the course of the fight, setting a pace that Alvarez won’t be able to keep up with.

Norm Frauenheim, Ring Magazine: GGG unanimous decision

The rematch will look similar to the first fight. Expect all three scorecards to be 115-113 for Golovkin, a score judge Dave Moretti had last September.

Sam Gordon, Review-Journal: Canelo by split decision

The rematch will be even heading into the 11th round with Alvarez winning the last two rounds to take the decision in a great fight.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: GGG by split decision

I hear Golovkin’s favorite fast food is Chick-fil-A. That alone makes this kid a shoe in.

Andreas Hale, Sporting News: GGG by unanimous decision

The second bout won’t be much different from the first one. The difference will be a late knockdown to give Golovkin the win.

Dylan Hernandez, L.A. Times: GGG split decision

On my card, Alvarez will win, but in a controversial finish, the judges give Golovkin a gift to make up for the first fight.

Keith Idec, BoxingScene.com: GGG split decision

It will be close and competitive again with another controversial ending.

Gilbert Manzano, Review-Journal: GGG by TKO (10th)

It’s probably stupid to predict a knockout with these two iron-chinned fighters. But this rivalry needs a memorable finish after a dull fight week.

Arash Markazi, ESPN: GGG by unanimous decision

Golovkin’s lack of trust in the judges will lead to him coming out more aggressive in the early rounds to create distance on the scorecards.

Mark Ortega, Sporting News: Canelo by unanimous decision

Alvarez will have learned more from the first fight than Golovkin. I think Alvarez starts faster in this fight than the first one and wins 116-112ish.

Lance Pugmire, L.A. Times: GGG by split decision

It will be just as competitive as the first fight, but one goes down to deliver the boxing moment of the year.

Rick Reeno, BoxingScene.com: GGG by unanimous decision

The close rounds will go to Golovkin because of what happened the first time on the scorecards.

Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal: Canelo by split decision

Alvarez with his new slim physique uses speed and boxing skill to outbox Golovkin.

Picks: GGG 11, Canelo 5

