Boxing star Pacquiao coming out of retirement for Las Vegas bout

Yordenis Ugas, left, battles Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round of the WBA World Welterweight Ti ...
Yordenis Ugas, left, battles Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
May 8, 2025 - 5:51 pm
 

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao will come out of retirement after nearly four years to fight in Las Vegas on July 19, according to an ESPN report.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 knockouts) will challenge the 29-year-old Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for the WBC welterweight (147-pound) championship at a venue to be determined.

Pacquiao, a former champion in eight weight classes, is scheduled to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

In his last fight, Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas on Aug. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena.

