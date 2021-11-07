Canelo Alvarez becomes first undipsuted champion in 168-pound history

Canelo Alvarez stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their unification title fight at MGM Grand Garden to become the first undisputed champion in the history of the 168-pound division.

Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, hits Caleb Plant during a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) stopped Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) in the 11th round of their unification title fight at MGM Grand Garden to become the first undisputed champion in the history of the 168-pound division.

Alvarez knocked Plant down early in the round and followed with a flurry, igniting a sellout crowd of 16,586.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

