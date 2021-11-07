68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez becomes first undipsuted champion in 168-pound history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 9:33 pm
 
Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, hits Caleb Plant during a super middleweight title unification fight ...
Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, hits Caleb Plant during a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) stopped Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) in the 11th round of their unification title fight at MGM Grand Garden to become the first undisputed champion in the history of the 168-pound division.

Alvarez knocked Plant down early in the round and followed with a flurry, igniting a sellout crowd of 16,586.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
5
Downtown Las Vegas visitor wins over $100K at resort
Downtown Las Vegas visitor wins over $100K at resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST