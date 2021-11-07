Canelo Alvarez becomes first undisputed champion in 168-pound history

Canelo Alvarez stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their unification title fight at MGM Grand Garden to become the first undisputed champion in the history of the 168-pound division.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his 11th round knockout win against Caleb Plant in the super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his 11th round knockout win against Caleb Plant in the super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez knocks out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, right, watches as Caleb Plant stumbles after getting knocked down in the 11th round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez connects a punch against Caleb Plant in the 11th round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

History.

It’s Canelo Alvarez’s mantra.

Why he boxes. What he wants to make. Why he wanted to unify the super middleweight division.

It’s why he claimed the WBA and WBC super middleweight titles last December from Callum Smith. Why he won the WBO title in May from Billy Joe Saunders.

Why he claimed the IBF title from Caleb Plant on Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Alvarez strengthened his increasingly impeccable legacy with yet another signature victory — this one by 11th-round technical knockout — to become the first undisputed champion in the history of the 168-pound division. A sellout crowd of 16,586 erupted at the conclusion of the victory as Alvarez’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso, paraded the pound-for-pound king around the ring atop his shoulders.

The 31-year-old Mexican superstar joins Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor to accomplish the feat in the four-belt era.

“It hasn’t been easy to get this point, but with your support, my family and my team, we’ve gotten really far,” Alvarez said, addressing the crowd with a gold crown titled atop his head. “This is for everybody, especially for Mexico.”

Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) chooses his challenges at this point of his storied career. Already a champion at junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight, he sought to conquer the super middleweight division last year and cut down its three reigning champions in less than 11 months.

First, he annihilated Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, bruising the taller, longer Englishman en route to a unanimous decision victory. Then came Saunders, whom he dismantled at AT&T Stadium in Dallas by fracturing his orbital to force an eighth-round stoppage.

Plant was the only remaining challenger, having possessed the IBF crown and a slick style that helped him evade Alvarez for the better part of 11 rounds. But it was a matter of time before Alvarez found his rhythm and broke down the Nashville area native turned Las Vegan.

Alvarez used the first few rounds to find his footing as Plant worked his compact, snapping jab. But it would soon be rendered ineffective. The 29-year-old lacked the requisite power to deter Alvarez, who began stalking Plant around the ring and peppering his body with crisp, clubbing hooks.

He landed 53 body punches compared to 13 for Plant (21-1 12 KOs), and softened up the Tennessean in time.

“He was making it a little difficult. But (trainer) Eddy (Reynoso) said ‘Let’s keep with the game plan,’ the last few rounds,” Alvarez said afterward. “And in the end I got him.”

Alvarez followed a flush left with a right uppercut to drop Plant early in the 11th round, but Plant was game enough to get up. At least for a little bit. Alvarez pounced a few moments later and unleashed a flurry of power punches. Referee Russell Mora stopped the fight at the 1:05 mark, triggering a rowdy celebration.

Plant was taken to University Medical Center for observation, according to a person with knowledge of his health.

“That’s the way it had to finish,” Alvarez said. “He was already hurt, and I went for the kill.”

Alvarez reigns supreme. Atop the 168-pound division and atop boxing as the sport’s biggest star and most prolific talent. In due time, he’ll identify another challenge. Perhaps a move to light heavyweight. Perhaps a fight with budding superstar super middleweight David Benavidez, who returns to the ring next Saturday in his native Phoenix.

But he didn’t identify a course of action after the fight. No need to after the most consequential victory in a career filled with signature performances.

He’s long been the world’s best boxer. He’s finally an undisputed champion.

“He wanted to still fight me, he wanted to still continue. And I told him there’s no shame,” Alvarez said. “We had a great fight today.

