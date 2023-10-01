Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo, retains title

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defended his crown Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, cruising to victory over 154-pound king Jermell Charlo.

Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, right, hits Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defended his crown Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, dominating 154-pound king Jermell Charlo en route to a 119-108, 118-109, 118-109 victory and the third defense of his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles.

The 33-year-old Mexican icon (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) unleashed a brutal body attack behind relentless pressure, stopping the 33-year-old from Houston (35-2-1, 19 KOs) from engaging at all and scoring a knockdown in the seventh round with a perfectly placed overhand right to the temple.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.