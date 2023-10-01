66°F
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo, retains title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 9:52 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2023 - 9:55 pm
Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, right, hits Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title box ...
Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, right, hits Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defended his crown Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, dominating 154-pound king Jermell Charlo en route to a 119-108, 118-109, 118-109 victory and the third defense of his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles.

The 33-year-old Mexican icon (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) unleashed a brutal body attack behind relentless pressure, stopping the 33-year-old from Houston (35-2-1, 19 KOs) from engaging at all and scoring a knockdown in the seventh round with a perfectly placed overhand right to the temple.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

