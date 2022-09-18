Canelo Alvarez ends trilogy with GGG with dominant decision

Canelo Alvarez capped his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night with a unanimous decision to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Canelo Alvarez, left, fights Gennady Golovkin in a super middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Canelo Alvarez, left, fights Gennady Golovkin in a super middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Canelo Alvarez capped his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night with a unanimous 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 victory to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship at T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez, 32, pressed the action throughout the course of 12 rounds, marching toward and overwhelming his 40-year-old foe with his pace.

The first two fights between the two were controversial classics, but Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 knockouts) did not work at the same rate and looked every bit his age this time against Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.