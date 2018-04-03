‘Canelo’ Alvarez-GGG Las Vegas fight canceled

The highly anticipated May 5 rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was officially canceled Tuesday during a news conference in Los Angeles.

Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin, right, during their press conference with boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin, right, during their press conference with boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

LOS ANGELES — The highly anticipated May 5 rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was officially canceled Tuesday during a news conference.

“Let me begin by informing all of you that at this point, unfortunately, we’re going to have to cancel the May 5 rematch,” said Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions. “Giving the current regulations by Nevada, we’ve been advised it is unfortunately unlikely Canelo will be cleared to fight in May.”

Alvarez apologized to boxing fans, HBO and MGM Resorts International, and vowed to prove he’s a clean fighter.

The Mexican fighter said he respects the Nevada Athletic Commission’s strict anti-doping rules. Alvarez is hopeful of receiving a reduced suspension of six months. The commission is seeking a one-year suspension.

Golden Boy Promotions is hopeful the rematch can happen in August or September.

BREAKING: Canelo-GGG rematch is officially canceled, @GoldenBoyBoxing announced — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) April 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow@GManzano24 on Twitter.