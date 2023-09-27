Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo bring swagger to Las Vegas

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The celebratory stroll follows a ride in a luxury vehicle and starts outside the main entrance of the MGM Grand, extending through the glass doors and down the makeshift walkway where a cacophony of screams and camera flashes always await.

Canelo Alvarez hasn’t tired of it.

Or the sweet sound of the mariachi music that tends to accompany his grand arrival.

“I feel the love and support of my people, and I just feel proud to represent my country,” Alvarez told Miguel Flores of Premier Boxing Champions after first relaying the same sentiment in Spanish to hundreds of his adoring fans.

“I feel 100 percent right now. I can say a lot of things, but I want to show you Saturday, and you’re going to see a different Canelo on Saturday night.”

Clad in a blue, gray and white iteration of the inaugural Air Jordan sneaker, blue jogging pants and a white tracksuit with “The King” printed in blue across the left side of his chest, the 33-year-old Mexican icon arrived at the MGM Grand eager to defend his undisputed super middleweight title. He’ll meet undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, the site for seven of Alvarez’s previous 16 fights in Las Vegas.

Their megafight, produced by PBC, will be televised via Showtime pay-per-view.

“He’s a great fighter. He knows how to box. He’s strong. He has nothing to lose,” said Alvarez, staring through circular black sunglasses with gold rims that complement his confidence.

“He comes into my weight division to come for everything. He’s a great fighter but, you know, I’ve been in this position for a long time. And I’m ready.”

Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 knockouts) has 22 victories over champions during his decade-plus run of dominance that he’s insisted repeatedly is not nearing its end. Subpar performances by his lofty standards in his past three fights — a loss to Dmitry Bivol and victories over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder, all by decision — seem to suggest otherwise.

A decisive victory over Charlo would help ward off the external doubt to which Alvarez is subjected.

Not that Charlo plans to comply.

A dogged 33-year-old from Houston, Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) brings with him from junior middleweight to super middleweight the ilk of movement that has troubled Alvarez, combining fleet feet with an angular offensive attack that helped him unify the four 154-pound titles.

Dressed in a baggy black Balenciaga T-shirt, black leather pants and black designer sneakers, Charlo grandly arrived at the MGM Grand for the first time in his 16-year professional career, a diamond pendant hanging from his neck, bejeweled tinted glasses framing his face and bad intentions on his mind.

“After I beat Canelo, the world will be screaming Char-lo, Char-lo, Char-lo,” he said, responding to the “Ca-ne-lo” chants with which he was greeted.

“Now it’s my turn, my time, and it’s my moment. I’m going to shine when it’s time for it.”

Never before in the four-belt era have two active undisputed champions battled, though Charlo’s WBO title, the sanctioning body announced, will be bestowed upon Tim Tszyu, his long overdue mandatory challenger, the moment the fight begins.

Alvarez is long accustomed to the weight class, city, setting and stakes.

Charlo is accustomed to chasing challenges.

“The world thinks Canelo is the best in the world, right? I’m going to come here and show the world why I think I’m one of the best in the world,” he said. “I do this for the dogs, the hungry ones. I do it for the animals. I’m made for this.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.