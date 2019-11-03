55°F
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev in 11th round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2019 - 11:05 pm
 

Canelo Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round of their WBO light heavyweight title fight Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden.

Alvarez, also a middleweight and super middleweight titlist, has won world titles in four divisions and joins the legendary Henry Armstrong as the only boxers to hold titles in three divisions at the same time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

