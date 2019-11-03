Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev in 11th round

Canelo Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round of their WBO light heavyweight title fight Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden.

Canelo Alvarez, left, exchanges punches with Sergey Kovalev during a light heavyweight WBO title bout, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Alvarez, also a middleweight and super middleweight titlist, has won world titles in four divisions and joins the legendary Henry Armstrong as the only boxers to hold titles in three divisions at the same time.

