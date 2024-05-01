Canelo Alvarez makes grand arrival at MGM for boxing showdown — PHOTOS
Boxing fans flocked to the MGM Grand on Tuesday for the arrivals of Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia for their super middleweight title fight Saturday.
Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and challenger Jaime Munguia made their grand arrivals at the MGM Grand on Tuesday ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
This will mark the fourth straight year that Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) has fought on Cinco de Mayo weekend and the second time at T-Mobile Arena.
Munguia (43-0, 34 knockouts) is the first Mexican challenger for Alvarez during that time.