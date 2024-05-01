87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez makes grand arrival at MGM for boxing showdown — PHOTOS

Fans cheer for Canelo Alvarez after he arrived to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight box ...
Fans cheer for Canelo Alvarez after he arrived to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Canelo Alvarez signs autographs for fans after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super middlew ...
Canelo Alvarez signs autographs for fans after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Canelo Alvarez reaches to sign a likeness of his head for a fan after arriving to MGM Grand ahe ...
Canelo Alvarez reaches to sign a likeness of his head for a fan after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime M ...
Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime M ...
Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jaime Munguia arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo A ...
Jaime Munguia arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Canelo Alvarez speaks during a news conference after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super m ...
Canelo Alvarez speaks during a news conference after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime M ...
Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Jaime Munguia at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jaime Munguia arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo A ...
Jaime Munguia arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jaime Munguia gestures during a news conference after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super ...
Jaime Munguia gestures during a news conference after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez at MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Canelo Alvarez takes the ring before his undisputed world super middleweight title boxing bout ...
Canelo Alvarez returns to Las Vegas for Cinco de Mayo fight
Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul (right): (AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill and Ashley Landis)
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in Netflix event
Devin Haney arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday night undisputed lightweight boxing titl ...
Boxers prepare for fight with skirmish at Super Bowl 58 radio row
Vergil Ortiz Jr. (right) punches Fredrick Lawson (left) during their 156-pound catchweight figh ...
20-for-20: Ortiz keeps perfect KO mark, back in title contention
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 5:39 pm
 

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and challenger Jaime Munguia made their grand arrivals at the MGM Grand on Tuesday ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

This will mark the fourth straight year that Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) has fought on Cinco de Mayo weekend and the second time at T-Mobile Arena.

Munguia (43-0, 34 knockouts) is the first Mexican challenger for Alvarez during that time.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul (right): (AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill and Ashley Landis)
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in Netflix event
The Associated Press

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, Netflix announced Thursday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Aviators say ‘What If?’ and play as Las Vegas Gamblers — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Rebels land transfer portal commitment from former Boise State guard
recommend 3
Lights FC to host Major League Soccer side in U.S. Open Cup
recommend 4
Documentary on Aces’ 2023 championship season set to premiere
recommend 5
Canelo Alvarez returns to Las Vegas for Cinco de Mayo fight
recommend 6
Bugs Bunny, Batman to feature in Golden Knights animated broadcast