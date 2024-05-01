Canelo Alvarez makes grand arrival at MGM for boxing showdown — PHOTOS

Boxing fans flocked to the MGM Grand on Tuesday for the arrivals of Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia for their super middleweight title fight Saturday.

Jaime Munguia gestures during a news conference

Jaime Munguia arrives to MGM Grand

Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand

Canelo Alvarez speaks during a news conference

Jaime Munguia arrives to MGM Grand

Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand

Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand

Canelo Alvarez reaches to sign a likeness of his head for a fan

Canelo Alvarez signs autographs for fans

Fans cheer for Canelo Alvarez after he arrived to MGM Grand

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and challenger Jaime Munguia made their grand arrivals at the MGM Grand on Tuesday ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

This will mark the fourth straight year that Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) has fought on Cinco de Mayo weekend and the second time at T-Mobile Arena.

Munguia (43-0, 34 knockouts) is the first Mexican challenger for Alvarez during that time.