Canelo Alvarez retains titles, hands challenger 1st defeat
Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez defended the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, defeating the previously unbeaten Jaime Munguia.
Canelo Alvarez remained the undisputed super middleweight champion with a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 knockouts) knocked down Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) in the fourth round to turn the early momentum that had favored Munguia. He had never been knocked down as a pro.
It was all Alvarez after that as he won on the scorecards 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.
Alvarez retained all five of his title belts with the victory.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.