Canelo Alvarez retains titles, hands challenger 1st defeat

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez defended the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, defeating the previously unbeaten Jaime Munguia.

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is down due to a low blow by Brandon Figueroa during the fourth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is dominated in the ring by Brandon Figueroa during the sixth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is driven into the ropes by Brandon Figueroa during the fourth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno dominated in the ring by Brandon Figueroa during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is bleeding from a head butt by Brandon Figueroa during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Brandon Figueroa walks away after knocking down Jessie Magdaleno during the ninth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is punched in the chin by Brandon Figueroa during the eighth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno connects with a shot to the chin of Brandon Figueroa during the fifth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Brandon Figueroa goes low to avoid a punch by Jessie Magdaleno Brandon Figueroa during the second round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer as Canelo Alvarez is shown on the big screens before his fight during their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre throws Eimantas Stanionis to the canvas during the twelfth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre takes a punch to the head by Eimantas Stanionis during the ninth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre, left, takes a punch to the chin by Eimantas Stanionis during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Eimantas Stanionis connects with a shot to the face of Gabriel Maestre during the second round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre, left, takes a punch to the chin by Eimantas Stanionis during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Eimantas Stanionis takes a shot to the chin by Gabriel Maestre during the sixth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Eimantas Stanionis connects with a shot to the face of Gabriel Maestre during the fifth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crowd gets excited as Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia enter for the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez hits Jaime Munguia in a super middleweight title fight Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Canelo Alvarez remained the undisputed super middleweight champion with a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 knockouts) knocked down Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) in the fourth round to turn the early momentum that had favored Munguia. He had never been knocked down as a pro.

It was all Alvarez after that as he won on the scorecards 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.

Alvarez retained all five of his title belts with the victory.

