Canelo Alvarez returns to Las Vegas for Cinco de Mayo fight

Canelo Alvarez thinks the week leading up to his Cinco de Mayo weekend super middleweight title fight against Jaime Munguia will be a showcase for their native Mexico.

It’s officially fight week in Las Vegas, as Canelo Alvarez will return to action May 4 at T-Mobile Arena.

That means the fiesta is underway.

“I’m really proud of how amazing fight week is going to be,” Alvarez said recently as the promotion for his bout against Jaime Munguia kicked off. “The fans will be showing their pride everywhere. I can’t wait to show the world what kind of party Mexicans can throw inside and outside of the ring.”

It’s a time of year during which Alvarez has staked his claim. This will mark the fourth straight year the undisputed super middleweight champion has fought on Cinco de Mayo weekend and the second time at T-Mobile Arena.

Munguia (43-0-0) is the first Mexican challenger for Alvarez (60-2-2) during that time, which could add to the festivities.

“This fight is a great source of pride for me, because it’s all about Mexico,” Alvarez said. ”I’m proud to have my country featured this way in front of the whole world. The fans are going to be the biggest winners on May 4, and we invite everyone to what’s gonna be a big party for Mexico.”

The challenger

The significance isn’t lost on Munguia, a 27-year-old from Tijuana. It’s not only the most important fight of his career, but it also carries a heavy significance for his nation.

“I can’t wait to represent Mexico in the ring on May 4,” Munguia said. “There’s no better way to represent the Mexican fans than competing on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.”

Munguia is almost a +500 underdog, but he doesn’t plan to play the role of pinata at Alvarez’s party.

He’s coming off impressive championship victories over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and John Ryder, who took Alvarez to the distance last year.

“When I first got this fight, I was excited because I know how big of an opportunity this is,” Munguia said. “I would just tell everyone that I’m 100 percent ready for this fight.”

History in progress

Alvarez, 33, has far more to lose as the undisputed super middleweight champion — belts he has successfully defended three straight times.

“Defending my undisputed titles is very important for me,” he said. “This is all about making history. I want my legacy to be that I made history again and again. That’s what motivates me to keep defending my belts and giving great fights to the fans.”

Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s trainer and manager, said he thinks it’s a good challenge despite the odds against Munguia.

“I’m very appreciative of everything that’s been done to make this fight happen and bring us here,” Reynoso said. “Anytime that two Mexican fighters face each other, you know it’s going to be an all-out war. Even more so in this fight, because it’s the first time two Mexican fighters will go at it for all four belts.”

The pay-per-view card will also feature Mario Berrios defending the WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana, the younger brother of former world champion Marcos Maidana.

WBC interim featherweight champ Brandon Figueroa will face Las Vegan Jessie Magdaleno, a former super bantamweight champion.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.