Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight could be historical moment for boxing

The epic matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford marks not only boxing’s debut at Allegiant Stadium but also a potential turning point for the sport.

The massive impact that the megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium could have on boxing is unquestionable, but at least one person appeared to have heard enough.

An odd news conference-closing monologue in which host Max Kellerman swooned over co-promoters Dana White and Turki Al-Sheikh and how they were about to revolutionize the sport was interrupted by the undisputed super middleweight champion.

“Hey, Max, boxing has always been big and (will always get) bigger and bigger,” Alvarez said. “Don’t say boxing is not enough. Boxing is big. Maybe it will be bigger, but boxing has always been big. We need to talk about that, too.”

That’s certainly true for Alvarez (63-2-2), one of the most popular and financially successful fighters in history.

It’s a major reason he’s the centerpiece of what should be a splashy entrance into boxing for White, the UFC president who has long sought to bring his formula and promotional might to the sport that was his first love.

Changing the game

To make it happen, he and his TKO corporate partners have joined forces and pocketbooks with Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

“It feels like your birthday or a holiday. It feels like a present to get a gift like this,” Kellerman said. “Boxing may be entering a golden age, and this fight might set it off.

“Dana White is the greatest combat sports promoter in my lifetime. He built an institution. You know why boxing’s not as popular as it used to be, right? The UFC is really popular. He built something like the NBA, and he’s about to do it for boxing now. You want an NBA or an NFL in boxing, here it comes. Because he knows how to build an institution.”

That’s when Alvarez interrupted. But regardless of how blustery the statements or how badly one feels the sport needs saving, there is little doubt the fight will be a monumental moment for boxing.

A fight expected to do the biggest viewing numbers since perhaps the 1978 rematch between Leon Spinks and Muhammad Ali because of its broad global availability on Netflix. A fight so big that Alvarez said he plans to eschew his ritual of having a celebrity or major musical act walk him to the ring because he wants to share the moment with just his team.

A fight that will thrust White and company squarely between the ropes for good. One that could change everything.

History on the line

The night has such historic potential that it, along with an expected payday of more than $100 million, convinced Alvarez to take a fight against Crawford that he long said didn’t interest him because he didn’t have anything to gain against an opponent coming up three weight classes.

“When everyone started talking about it, I (felt that way),” Alvarez said. “After a lot of talk and they really came and offered it, you can see how big it is because everyone is involved from Netflix to UFC and everyone. Two of the best fighters of this era, it’s obvious how big it is.”

Crawford (41-0) has a chance to make history of his own, as he looks to become the first male fighter to win undisputed belts in three weight classes. It’s also a chance to prove he’s more than just the most talented fighter on the planet whose popularity hasn’t quite matched up with his skill.

“A lot of people for years have run with this narrative that I fight nobodies, that I can’t sell, that I don’t have the personality or I’m this or I’m that. All these negative things,” Crawford said as he looked around at a robust and rowdy news conference crowd at T-Mobile Arena. “And look at all this. To see me fight Canelo. What can they say now?”

He’s also proud of what it could mean for boxing in general.

“I think fights like this help the sport grow in the sense of having the best fight the best,” Crawford said. “That can’t do anything but make the sport better and give the fans what they want with the best fighting the best.”

That’s what will happen Saturday. In an era where the biggest numbers are often generated by gimmicky bouts or geriatric curiosities, Alvarez and Crawford will meet to determine the best fighter of the generation.

“Taking chances like this is how legends are born,” Crawford said of moving up to 168 pounds. “I’m feeling great and ready to shock the world.”

Up next

Who: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

What: Undisputed super middleweight championship

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Netflix

Line: Alvarez -160; Crawford +140