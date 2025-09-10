83°F
Canelo, Crawford make grand arrivals in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford spoke to the Review-Journal during their Grand Arrivals Tuesday at Fontainebleau.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2025 - 9:46 am
 
Interview answers from Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Brian McIntyre during their Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet with his team during boxing arrivals a ...
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet with his team during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans look on from various floors as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet du ...
Fans look on from various floors as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
They will fight Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Crawford

Who: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

What: Undisputed super middleweight championship

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Netflix

Line: Alvarez -190; 11½ over-400

