Canelo, Crawford make grand arrivals in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford spoke to the Review-Journal during their Grand Arrivals Tuesday at Fontainebleau.
They will fight Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Canelo vs. Crawford
■ Who: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
■ What: Undisputed super middleweight championship
■ When: 6 p.m. Saturday
■ Where: Allegiant Stadium
■ TV: Netflix
■ Line: Alvarez -190; 11½ over-400