Canelo, Crawford make grand arrivals in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford spoke to the Review-Journal during their Grand Arrivals Tuesday at Fontainebleau.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez gives a media interview following boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez answers questions before the fans and media after walking the red carpet during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet with his team during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans look on from various floors as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford answers questions before the media and fans on a red carpet during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford walks a red carpet during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez walks the red carpet with his team during boxing arrivals at the Fontainebleau on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

They will fight Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Crawford

■ Who: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

■ What: Undisputed super middleweight championship

■ When: 6 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Netflix

■ Line: Alvarez -190; 11½ over-400