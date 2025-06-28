Canelo, Crawford share stage in Las Vegas to promote megafight — PHOTOS
Undefeated star Terence Crawford will look to make history when he takes on Canelo Alvarez in the first boxing event at Allegiant Stadium in September.
UFC president Dana White set a high bar for his first event as a boxing promoter when he decided to go against his traditional beliefs and put the megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
He’s not backing away from the expectations.
“I don’t like stadium shows because I feel like the experience isn’t great for fans,” he said Friday during a promotional news conference at T-Mobile Arena. “It’s my and my team’s job to make sure that live experience inside Allegiant Stadium is the best anyone’s ever seen in combat sports. That’s our challenge.
“But we did the Sphere in a short amount of time (for a UFC event last September), and I guarantee we’ll pull this off, too.”
White certainly picked the right fight to try to live up to such a standard.
Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) is one of the biggest stars in the sport and will defend the undisputed super middleweight title against Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who is moving up for a chance to be the first undisputed champion in three weight classes.
“This could put me on the Mount Rushmore of boxing,” Crawford said multiple times Friday.
