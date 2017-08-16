Commission allows Mayweather, McGregor to use 8-ounce gloves

The Nevada Athletic Commission granted the request of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Wednesday to allow them to fight in 8-ounce gloves instead of 10-ounce gloves when they meet Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor gets a boxing glove on during a workout ahead of his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Athletic Commission granted the combat sport stars’ request Wednesday to allow them to fight in 8-ounce gloves instead of 10-ounce gloves when they meet Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

Mayweather and McGregor will fight at junior middleweight (154 pounds), which under NAC rules requires fighters to use 10-ounce gloves at that weight.

Mayweather’s representative argued that the undefeated boxer is more comfortable using 8-ounce gloves because his most recent bouts were at welterweight. McGregor is making the jump from the 4-ounce gloves that are used in the UFC.

Robert Byrd was appointed by the NAC to referee the Mayweather-McGregor bout with Burt Clements, Dave Moretti and Guido Cavalleri as judges.

The issue of the glove size started when McGregor said Mayweather only wanted to fight at junior middleweight to avoid using smaller gloves.

Mayweather responded on social media by challenging McGregor to fight in 8-ounce gloves.

“Let’s fight in 8 oz gloves,” Mayweather said on his Facebook account this month. “Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I’m willing to accommodate. Let’s give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see.”

