Conor McGregor says he’s going to box Manny Pacquiao

UFC star Conor McGregor tweeted Friday that he was going to step back into the boxing ring and fight former great Manny Pacquiao.

Floyd Mayweather, left, lands a left hook on the jaw of Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Mayweather defeated McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round to extend his record to 50-0. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In 2017, UFC star Conor McGregor stepped into the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather and lasted into the 10th round before losing by technical knockout at T-Mobile Arena.

On Friday, McGregor tweeted that he was going to step back into the ring and fight former great Manny Pacquiao.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor, 32, did not say when the fight would occur, but mentioned it would take place in the Middle East.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, told ESPN.com the fight would happen in December or January. Attar also represents Pacquiao.

Attar told ESPN that a specific weight class had yet to be determined.

“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight,” McGregor later tweeted.

In that Aug. 26, 2017, fight, McGregor earned praise for showcasing his skills while stepping into the ring for the first time.

While Mayweather claimed the fight set a live-gate record, surpassing the $72 million set when he fought Pacquiao in 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden, the actual live gate was $55.4 million, according to multiple reports.

A reported 4.3 million pay-per-view buys were made on Showtime.

As of late Friday, Pacquiao, 41, had not commented on the proposed fight. The four-time welterweight champion (62-7-2) last fought Keith Thurman in July 2019.