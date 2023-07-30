Crawford thrashes Spence in welterweight superfight — PHOTOS

Terence Crawford scored multiple knockdowns of Errol Spence Jr. en route to winning the undisputed welterweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the stomach in round 3 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 4 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the head in round 2 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 6 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford knocks Errol Spence Jr., down for the second time in round 7 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., for the final time before the fight is ended in round 9 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford celebrates his win over Errol Spence Jr., in round 9 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round to claim the undisputed welterweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in boxing’s biggest fight in years.

Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) added the IBF, WBA and WBC 147-pound titles of Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) to his WBO title, becoming the first male boxer to claim the undisputed title in two divisions during boxing’s four-belt era.

Crawford, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, also won the undisputed championship at junior welterweight (140 pounds).

Spence, 33, of DeSoto, Texas, collected his belts in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

