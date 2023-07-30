97°F
Boxing

Crawford thrashes Spence in welterweight superfight — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 9:15 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2023 - 11:22 pm
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the stomach in round 3 during an undisputed world ...
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the stomach in round 3 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 4 during an undisputed world we ...
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 4 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the head in round 2 during an undisputed world we ...
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the head in round 2 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 6 during an undisputed world we ...
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., in the face in round 6 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford knocks Errol Spence Jr., down for the second time in round 7 during an undispu ...
Terence Crawford knocks Errol Spence Jr., down for the second time in round 7 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford knocks Errol Spence Jr., down for the third time in round 7 during an undisput ...
Terence Crawford knocks Errol Spence Jr., down for the third time in round 7 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., for the final time before the fight is ended in roun ...
Terence Crawford strikes Errol Spence Jr., for the final time before the fight is ended in round 9 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford celebrates his win with his family over Errol Spence Jr., ended in round 9 dur ...
Terence Crawford celebrates his win with his family over Errol Spence Jr., ended in round 9 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford celebrates his win over Errol Spence Jr., in round 9 during an undisputed wor ...
Terence Crawford celebrates his win over Errol Spence Jr., in round 9 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Terence Crawford stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round to claim the undisputed welterweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in boxing’s biggest fight in years.

Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) added the IBF, WBA and WBC 147-pound titles of Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) to his WBO title, becoming the first male boxer to claim the undisputed title in two divisions during boxing’s four-belt era.

Crawford, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, also won the undisputed championship at junior welterweight (140 pounds).

Spence, 33, of DeSoto, Texas, collected his belts in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter,

