Boxing

Crawford dominates Spence in welterweight unification superfight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 9:15 pm
 
Errol Spence Jr., right, and Terence Crawford fight during their undisputed welterweight champi ...
Errol Spence Jr., right, and Terence Crawford fight during their undisputed welterweight championship boxing match, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Terence Crawford stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round to claim the undisputed welterweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in boxing’s biggest fight in years.

Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) added the IBF, WBA and WBC 147-pound titles of Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) to his WBO title, becoming the first male boxer to claim the undisputed title in two divisions during boxing’s four-belt era.

Crawford, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, also won the undisputed championship at junior welterweight (140 pounds).

Spence, 33, of DeSoto, Texas, collected his belts in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

