Date changes for Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will fight Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, but no venue was announced and UNLV has a football game scheduled at Allegiant Stadium on the same night.
A blockbuster championship boxing match pitting Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford has again been announced for Las Vegas on Sept. 13.
The fight, which will be promoted by UFC president Dana White, had been announced for Sept. 12 at Allegiant Stadium, only to have that plan thrown into flux with rumors it could change locales, dates and even promoters.
Tuesday’s formal announcement did not include a venue. Allegiant Stadium is currently booked Sept. 13 for a football game between UNLV and Idaho State. UNLV officials confirmed the game is still scheduled as planned for that day.
The fight, perhaps the biggest potential box-office draw at the moment, will stream on Netflix free to all subscribers.
“Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford?” White said in a news release. “It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight.”
A three-city international press tour will conclude with a June 27 news conference at T-Mobile Arena.
