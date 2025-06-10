Date changes for Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will fight Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, but no venue was announced and UNLV has a football game scheduled at Allegiant Stadium on the same night.

Terence Crawford, center, raises his fist as at the end of the 12 round fight against Israil Madrimov during a super welterweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Crawford, the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to become a four-division champion. Crawford won the WBA super welterweight title on Saturday night in Los Angeles in his first fight at 154 pounds. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Canelo Alvarez takes to the ring for a super middleweight championship boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A blockbuster championship boxing match pitting Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford has again been announced for Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

The fight, which will be promoted by UFC president Dana White, had been announced for Sept. 12 at Allegiant Stadium, only to have that plan thrown into flux with rumors it could change locales, dates and even promoters.

Tuesday’s formal announcement did not include a venue. Allegiant Stadium is currently booked Sept. 13 for a football game between UNLV and Idaho State. UNLV officials confirmed the game is still scheduled as planned for that day.

The fight, perhaps the biggest potential box-office draw at the moment, will stream on Netflix free to all subscribers.

“Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford?” White said in a news release. “It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight.”

A three-city international press tour will conclude with a June 27 news conference at T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.