Boxing

Date set for 3rd fight between Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Tyson Fury, right, connects with a right hook against Deontay Wilder in the fifth round during ...
Tyson Fury, right, connects with a right hook against Deontay Wilder in the fifth round during their WBC heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and rival Deontay Wilder will conclude their trilogy July 24 at T-Mobile Arena, Fury’s promotional firm, Top Rank, announced this weekend.

The juggernauts finalized plans for a third fight last month, delaying an undisputed heavyweight title fight between Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) fought to an epic draw Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles, setting the stage for an equally epic rematch Feb. 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden. Fury knocked down Wilder twice en route to a seventh-round technical knockout.

Top Rank also announced that ticketing information will be available this week. The promotion will begin Tuesday with a news conference in Los Angeles.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

