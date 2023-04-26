Davis-Garcia ticket sales among highest in Nevada boxing history

Saturday’s megafight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is in the same company as fights involving Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez and others.

Gervonta Davis hits Ryan Garcia during a catchweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Saturday’s megafight at T-Mobile Arena between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia generated about $22.8 million in ticket sales at the gate, sources involved with the promotion told the Review-Journal.

The total is the fifth-highest in Nevada boxing history, trailing megafights between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015 ($72.2 million), Mayweather and Conor McGregor ($55.4 million) in 2017 and Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin ($27 million for their first fight in 2017 and $24.5 million for their second in 2018).

Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) defeated Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) via seventh-round knockout in the 136-pound catchweight fight, landing a short left to the liver that forced referee Thomas Taylor’s 10-count.

