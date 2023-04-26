83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boxing

Davis-Garcia ticket sales among highest in Nevada boxing history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Gervonta Davis hits Ryan Garcia during a catchweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, ...
Gervonta Davis hits Ryan Garcia during a catchweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Saturday’s megafight at T-Mobile Arena between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia generated about $22.8 million in ticket sales at the gate, sources involved with the promotion told the Review-Journal.

The total is the fifth-highest in Nevada boxing history, trailing megafights between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015 ($72.2 million), Mayweather and Conor McGregor ($55.4 million) in 2017 and Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin ($27 million for their first fight in 2017 and $24.5 million for their second in 2018).

Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) defeated Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) via seventh-round knockout in the 136-pound catchweight fight, landing a short left to the liver that forced referee Thomas Taylor’s 10-count.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
2
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
3
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
4
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
5
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘I’m the face of boxing’: Gervonta Davis KOs Ryan Garcia in megafight
‘I’m the face of boxing’: Gervonta Davis KOs Ryan Garcia in megafight
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia make weight, promise destruction
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia make weight, promise destruction
Boxing better off after Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia fight
Boxing better off after Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia fight
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia ooze confidence as megafight nears
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia ooze confidence as megafight nears
‘He looks like a star’: Millions online follow every punch on Garcia’s path to stardom
‘He looks like a star’: Millions online follow every punch on Garcia’s path to stardom
Gold medalist-turned-Las Vegan seeks 1st world title
Gold medalist-turned-Las Vegan seeks 1st world title