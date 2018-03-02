Deontay Wilder finds worthy heavyweight opponent in Luis Ortiz

Deontay Wilder paces the ring before a boxing bout against Bermane Stiverne, for the WBC heavyweight title, New York on Nov. 4, 2017. (Kevin Hagen/AP, File)

Deontay Wilder has knocked out all 38 of his opponents and he’s never faced a boxer who could match his power.

The WBC heavyweight champion might meet his match Saturday when he faces Luis Ortiz, the powerful southpaw from Cuba. Wilder and Ortiz headline the Showtime-televised event that airs at 6 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The reason I wanted this fight is not only do I think Ortiz is one of the best technical fighters in the division, but he’s the boogeyman that everyone is running from,” said Wilder, who will be making his seventh title defense. “Champions have avoided him.”

Wilder and U.K. star Anthony Joshua, the WBA/IBF titlist, are considered the top two heavyweights in the division. But many pundits give Joshua the edge because he owns a signature victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

The U.S. Olympic bronze medalist could prove the doubters wrong with a dominant victory over Ortiz. Wilder (39-0, 38 knockouts) is a minus-370 favorite and Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) is a plus-285 underdog at the Westgate sportsbook. The over-under is 9 1/2 rounds with the over odds at plus-145.

“This is going to be like two trains on the same track about to collide,” Ortiz said. “I’m going to win and I’m going to take his belt.”

March will be the month of the heavyweights with Joshua defending his two belts March 31 against Las Vegas resident Joseph Parker, the WBO champion from New Zealand.

If Wilder wins Saturday, he might face Joshua later this year for a heavyweight showdown.

“The titles are great, but these fights are about something else,” said Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports. “They’re about legacy. When people look back and ask, ‘What kind of fighter was Deontay Wilder?’ This is the fight that they will talk about.

“More important than knockouts and unbeaten records, this is why fighters are remembered.”

Wilder has tried landing a notable fight for years, but drug testing has gotten in the way. Ortiz tested positive last year before a scheduled November bout with Wilder and was replaced by Bermane Stiverne.

Russian fighter Alexander Povetkin also tested positive for a banned substance in 2016 and was pulled from a bout with Wilder.

