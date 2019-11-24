48°F
Boxing

Deontay Wilder knocks out Luis Ortiz to retain heavyweight title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2019 - 9:40 pm
 

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night with a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand Garden.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) popped Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) with a flush right hand late in the round and is unbeaten in 10 title defenses.

The 34-year-old Wilder is slated to fight lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in February. The two fought to a dramatic draw in December 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

