Deontay Wilder knocks out Luis Ortiz to retain heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night with a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand Garden.

Deontay Wilder, left, fights Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) popped Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) with a flush right hand late in the round and is unbeaten in 10 title defenses.

The 34-year-old Wilder is slated to fight lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in February. The two fought to a dramatic draw in December 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

