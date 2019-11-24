Deontay Wilder knocks out Luis Ortiz to retain heavyweight title
Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night with a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand Garden.
Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) popped Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) with a flush right hand late in the round and is unbeaten in 10 title defenses.
The 34-year-old Wilder is slated to fight lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in February. The two fought to a dramatic draw in December 2018.
Santa Cruz wins fourth world title
Leo Santa Cruz made history Saturday night. And he wants to make more.
Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 knockouts) coasted to a 117-110, 117-110, 115-112 decision over Miguel Flores (23-3, 12 KOs) to win the WBA super featherweight title in the co-main event at the MGM Grand Garden.
Santa Cruz has won world titles in four divisions, joining Canelo Alvarez and Erik Morales as Mexico’s only quadruple champions.
The 31-year-old said he would be willing to fight another top name such as Gary Russell or undefeated lightweight Gervonta Davis.
“I want to show the world I’m not scared of anybody,” Santa Cruz said.
Figueroa and Cejo draw
Super bantamweights Brandon Figueroa and Julio Ceja fought to a split draw. One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Figueroa (20-0-1 15 KOs), one scored it 116-112 for Ceja (32-4-1, 3 KOs) and one scored it 114-114.
Ramirez stops Barthelemy
Featherweight Eduardo Ramirez opened the pay-per-view portion of the undercard with a knockout of Leduan Barthelemy. Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 KOs) set Barthelemy (15-1-1, 7 KOs) up with a right hook and finished him with a straight right 2:59 into the fourth round.