Boxing

Deontay Wilder stands by Tyson Fury cheating claims at press conference

Fury-Wilder get into a verbal altercation at news conference (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
The playful trash talk turned personal Wednesday afternoon at MGM Grand Garden as WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder concluded their final press conference.

The rhythmic call and response morphed into nearly four minutes of unabashed cursing, yelling and arguing.

But before they could meet in the center of the makeshift stage for the customary face-off at promotions of this magnitude, Bob Arum intervened — jumping from his front-row seat to demand it wouldn’t happen.

“It’s still a sport. In the ring they can kill each other. Knock the (expletive) out of each other,” said the Top Rank chairman, who promotes Fury. “But before the fight, you’ve got to control them so they don’t do something like that.”

Fury and Wilder concluded their promotional responsibilities by doubling down on their aforementioned claims.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) insisted that he’s going to beat Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) yet again after stopping him Feb. 22, 2020 during the second fight at the very venue in which he stood. Wilder said he’s seeking “retribution” and doubled down on his claims that Fury cheated during the second fight by stuffing his gloves and spiking his water.

“I don’t regret it and I’ll go to my grave believing in what I believe in,” Wilder said. “I know things for fact. I have confirmation, clarity on a lot of things. Men lie, women lie, but your eyes don’t lie.”

Those accusations made a professional endeavor personal for Fury, who mocked them by saying he would bring other weaponry into the ring Saturday. The 33-year-old Briton was boisterous and rambunctious during the hourlong event, refusing to sit despite multiple requests from moderator Kate Abdo.

Wilder, 35 of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, opted for the opposite approach and sat mostly in silence — offering measured answers to Abdo’s questions and perusing his cellphone while Fury bloviated.

“I don’t have nothing to prove,” said Wilder, who didn’t speak in June during the first promotional press conference. “This right here is redemption, retaliation, retribution. All of the above.”

Fury during his closing remarks said he doesn’t want to hurt Wilder, “I just want to beat him in a fight. He knows what he says is lies. And deep down his soul, he knows he lost and he’ll lose again…After that, he’ll be working at that fast-food chain he was working at earlier in his career.”

Thus, triggering the lengthy argument.

“I see nervous energy,” Wilder quipped. “You don’t have knockout power.’

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

