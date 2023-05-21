Devin Haney edges Vasiliy Lomachenko in undisputed title fight

Devin Haney, a 24-year-old Las Vegan by way of the Bay Area, defended his undisputed lightweight title in a close decision over 35-year-old Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Devin Haney, right, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney defended his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles with a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 victory over three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden.

Haney (30-0, 15 knockouts), a 24-year-old Las Vegan by way of the Bay Area, used his signature jab to control the range in distance, though the 35-year-old Ukrainian (17-3, 11 KOs) maneuvered his way inside his taller, longer opponents to unleash combinations from close range in a close fight.

