Boxing

Devin Haney edges Vasiliy Lomachenko in undisputed title fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2023 - 9:49 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2023 - 9:52 pm
Devin Haney, right, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing ...
Devin Haney, right, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing m ...
Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing m ...
Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing m ...
Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney defended his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles with a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 victory over three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden.

Haney (30-0, 15 knockouts), a 24-year-old Las Vegan by way of the Bay Area, used his signature jab to control the range in distance, though the 35-year-old Ukrainian (17-3, 11 KOs) maneuvered his way inside his taller, longer opponents to unleash combinations from close range in a close fight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

