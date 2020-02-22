Ex-champion Adrien Broner arrested at Las Vegas weigh-in

Former four-weight world champion Adrien Broner was arrested outside MGM Grand Garden on Friday.

Adrien Broner during his weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner was arrested on a trespassing charge outside MGM Grand Garden on Friday, police said.

The boxer, 30, was banned from MGM Grand in November, according to TMZ. He was told to leave the premises and refused. He was then was detained by hotel security until police arrived.

Broner is facing a misdeamor charge of trespassing not amounting to burglary, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Nogle. Broner was released and is due to appear Sunday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Broner (33-4-1, 24 knockouts) last fought in January 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden.

He was at the hotel ahead of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s weigh-in and conducted multiple interviews in the media room.

Staff reporter Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

