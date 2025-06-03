Ex-world champion boxer, Hall of Famer dies in Las Vegas

Mike McCallum, a former world boxing champion in three weight classes and the first Jamaican-born world champion, died Saturday in Las Vegas. He was 69.

Light heavyweight boxer Mike McCallum is shown in March 1994. McCallum, a former world boxing champion in three weight classes and the first Jamaican-born world champion, died Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was 69. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Boxer Devin Haney trains in the ring with Mike McCallum during a boxing gym workout at Title Boxing gym in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. McCallum, a former world boxing champion in three weight classes and the first Jamaican-born world champion, died Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was 69. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Boxing coach Mike McCallum, center, watches his fighter Jessie Vargas during a media workout event at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. McCallum, a former world boxing champion in three weight classes and the first Jamaican-born world champion, died Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was 69. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Boxing coach Mike McCallum, left, with Jessie Vargas during a media workout event at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. McCallum, a former world boxing champion in three weight classes and the first Jamaican-born world champion, died Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was 69. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

He was 69, according to a case filing from the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Jamaican Observer reported that McCallum died while on his way to a gym. He had pulled over to the side of the road and was found unresponsive.

The coroner’s office confirmed his death Tuesday, listing the cause as pending.

McCallum, nicknamed “The Body Snatcher” because of his hard-hitting body shots, went 49-5-1 in a pro career that spanned 16 years.

McCallum made his professional debut Jan. 14, 1981, with a fourth-round technical knockout over Rigoberto Lopez at the Silver Slipper casino.

That was the first of six bouts McCallum had in Las Vegas. All were victories.

His final fight on the Strip was March 4, 1994, against Randall Yonker for the interim WBC light heavyweight championship. McCallum won by fifth-round TKO.

McCallum won his first 32 fights. His first loss was to Sumbu Kalambay by unanimous decision in March 1988 in Italy.

McCallum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.