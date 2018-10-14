Boxing

Exciting fights land at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2018 - 9:27 pm
 

Las Vegas has many venues to offer for boxing events, but the best fights are happening away from the Strip.

The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel is quickly becoming the hub for thrilling bouts and Saturday was no different for Golden Boy Promotions’ boxing card at the 4,000-seat venue.

There were many empty seats and no big names on the bout sheet, but fight fans always get their money’s worth at The Joint.

The ones who attended rose to their feet as Russia’s Bakhram Murtazaliev and Mexico’s Norberto Gonzalez battered each other in the 10th and final round. The crowd gasped after Angel Acosta’s devastating left hook knocked out Abraham Rodriguez in the second round of the main event bout.

In the past 13 months, The Joint has delivered fight of the year contenders such as David Benavidez-Ronald Gavril I (Sept. 2017), Jarrett Hurd-Erislandy Lara (April), Jaime Munguia-Liam Smith (July) and many other action-packed fights.

On Saturday, a showboating Rashidi Ellis landed a vicious uppercut that dropped Saul Corral and had him wobbling as he got up.

“I’m in Vegas, baby. I gotta dance,” Ellis said after his seventh-round technical knockout.

And when you’re at The Joint, you gotta brawl. Every hardcore boxing fan needs to add the venue on their bucket list.

