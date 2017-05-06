ad-fullscreen
Boxing

Fans meet with stars at boxing expo in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2017 - 4:59 pm
 

Professional boxers posed for photos and autographed gloves for supporters at the Box Fan Expo on Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Nearly 3,000 people were expected to turn out to meet and greet two dozen former and current boxers, including Thomas Hearns and Shawn Porter.

Several professional female boxers, including Mia St. John and Ava Knight, were expected to participate.

The show came amid one of the biggest boxing events of the year in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez will try to defend his super welterweight title against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a match at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening.

The Box Fan Expo was first held in Las Vegas in 2014.

