Felix Verdejo knocks out Will Madera on Top Rank card

Felix Verdejo stunned previously unbeaten Will Madera with a right uppercut, then a right hook and left uppercut to end the main event 2:59 into the first round Thursday.

Lightweight Felix Verdejo didn’t pull any punches Thursday after his first-round technical knockout over Will Madera.

At least not any metaphorical punches.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko is the top guy at lightweight,” Verdejo said through an interpreter. “That’s the fight I ultimately want.”

Verdejo capped Top Rank’s 12th local boxing card during the coronavirus pandemic in 2:59 by uncorking a vicious combination late in the first round of the main event inside MGM Grand’s Grand Ballroom.

The former Olympian from Puerto Rico stunned the previously unbeaten 29-year-old from Albany, New York, first with a right uppercut, followed by a right hook and left uppercut to finish the fight.

“I am proud of the work I put in with my trainer, Ismael Salas. The hard work is paying off,” Verdejo said. “Madera is a good fighter, but when I had him hurt, I knew I could finish him.”

Verdejo (27-1, 17 knockouts) was once a top prospect, qualifying for the 2012 London Olympics, where he lost to eventual gold medalist Lomachenko, now a unified lightweight champion. A motorcycle accident in August 2016 slowed Verdejo’s development, and he suffered his only loss to Antonio Lozada Jr. some 19 months later.

But Verdejo bounced back with three consecutive victories to set the stage for Thursday.

Verdejo was supposed to fight in the co-feature, but one of the fighters scheduled for the main event, Mark John Yap, was more than 8 pounds overweight for the 128-pound contractual limit against former world title challenger Miguel Marriaga.

Thus, Verdejo and Madera (15-1-3, eight KOs) were elevated to top billing, and Verdejo made the most of the opportunity — showcasing his potential in one of boxing’s most compelling divisions.

“(Lomachenko and I) have unfinished business from when he beat me in the Olympics,” Verdejo said.

Verdejo will have to wait awhile. Lomachenko is set to fight IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez this fall.

