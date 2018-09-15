Floyd Mayweather announces 2018 rematch against Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather is ending another retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the Hard Rock casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather is ending another retirement in exchange for a hefty paycheck.

Mayweather announced on his Instagram profile early Saturday that he’s returning to fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch in December.

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year,” Mayweather’s Instagram post read. “Another nine-figure payday on the way.”

Mayweather’s social media post included a video of him talking to Pacquiao, 39, at an event in Japan.

“I’m coming back in December,” Mayweather can be heard telling his entourage.

Mayweather, 41, didn’t mention where the fight would take place.

Pacquiao also mentioned the rematch on his social media and told Mayweather “I have the belt.”

“I’m going to take it from you like I did before,” Mayweather told Pacquiao. “I don’t want you talking about your shoulder hurts.”

In 2015, Mayweather and Pacquiao delivered a dud at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after a seven-year buildup.

Mayweather’s unanimous decision over Pacquiao was the most lucrative bout in boxing history. The fight grossed $600 million and set the record for pay-per-view buys with 4.6 million.

In July, Pacquiao recorded a technical knockout over Lucas Matthysse to win a secondary WBA welterweight title.

For the second consecutive year, Mayweather stole thunder from a Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin bout.

It’s probably no coincidence that Mayweather made this announcement on the day Alvarez and Golovkin meet in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena.

Last year, Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor a month before Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a split draw.

More boxing: Follow at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.