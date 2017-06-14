Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor agree to meet Aug. 26 in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor. (Agencia)

A mega cross-sport fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The two combat sport stars have agreed to meet in a boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena, and an official announcement will be made today, according to multiple sources close to the situation. The sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

On Wednesday, Mayweather Promotions was granted permission to promote an event at the MGM Grand Garden on that date during the Nevada Athletic Commission’s monthly meeting at Grant Sawyer Building. The item was pulled from the agenda earlier this week, but Mayweather’s promotional company added the request again around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

There’s a big chance the fight gets move to the newer T-Mobile Arena, according to a source. The BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube, is currently scheduled to host its championship game Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

Multiple sources have confirmed to the Review-Journal that the boxer and mixed martial artist will fight Aug. 26. One source added that Mayweather has not signed the contract.

McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion, came to terms with the UFC last month on his part of the deal to take a fight outside his promotional contract with the organization. UFC officials then began negotiations with Mayweather’s side.

The NAC agenda item lists a Mayweather Promotions event for Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden with undefeated Mayweather protege Gervonta Davis expected to face a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Mayweather said after Davis’ last bout in May that he wanted Davis and Badou Jack on the undercard if he were to fight McGregor.

Neither Mayweather nor McGregor is currently licensed as a boxer in Nevada, and NAC executive director Bob Bennett said nothing official has been submitted to the commission from either side regarding the proposed megafight.

“I have not received a completed application for a boxing license from Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather or any documentation from any promoter whether it be the UFC, Mayweather Promotions regarding an event between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather,” he told the Review-Journal on Wednesday. “As a regulator, once we receive those documents, we move forward.”

The licensing process can be done within a week for most fighters, provided their medicals are in order.

McGregor and Mayweather have been teasing a bout through various public appearances and on social media for more than a year.

McGregor, who has never competed in a professional boxing match, last fought at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York when he won the lightweight title with a second-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez in November.

Mayweather retired from boxing with a 49-0 record after winning a unanimous decision over Andre Berto in September 2015. The 40-year-old Las Vegan has said a bout with McGregor is the only fight that could lure him back into the ring.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

