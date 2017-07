The first stop on an international press tour to promote the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match will be Tuesday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor. (Agencia)

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe, left, and UFC president Dana White, right, announce a Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fight on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Las Vegas. The flight is to take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Additional stops are possible next week in New York, Toronto and London. An announcement could be made Friday.

The undefeated Mayweather, who is coming out of retirement, and UFC star McGregor will fight Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

