Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Beverly Hills home burglarized

The Associated Press
November 29, 2017 - 10:01 pm
 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Police in California are investigating after someone broke into the Beverly Hills home of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Beverly Hills Police say in a statement Wednesday that Mayweather’s home was burglarized sometime in the last week.

The incident was first reported to police Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Mayweather was not home at the time of the burglary.

Police say luggage, sunglasses and other accessories were taken. They didn’t provide an estimate of the value of the items.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests have been made.

