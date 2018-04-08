Floyd Mayweather says he might fight again — in an MMA bout

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather hinted at a possible comeback Saturday — but not in the ring. He said in an interview with Showtime that he’s spoken with his team about fighting in an MMA bout.

Floyd Mayweather, right, lands a punch against Conor McGregor in the blank round on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, leans to avoid a punch by Conor McGregor during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor joke around at the post fight press conference on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor salute the crowd at the post fight press conference on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Conor McGregor, left, takes a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, blocks a shot from Conor McGregor during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, leans to avoid a punch by Conor McGregor during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Conor McGregor, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, hugs his father, Floyd Mayweather, before his fight against Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather Jr. enters the ring before his fight against Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather Jr. after defeating Conor McGregor in their super welterweight fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather won via 10th round technical knockout. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Floyd Mayweather, right, celebrates with referee Robert Byrd after his TKO victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Floyd Mayweather, right, lands a punch against Conor McGregor in the blank round on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Esther Lin/SHOWTIME file Floyd Mayweather landing a punch on McGregor during the Aug. 26 fight. Mayweather wore McGregor down and was able to win it in the 10th round..

Floyd Mayweather, left, lands a punch against Conor McGregor in the blank round on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather hinted at a possible comeback Saturday — but not in the ring.

Mayweather said in an interview with Showtime at the Hard Rock Hotel that he’s spoken with his team about fighting in a mixed martial arts bout.

“Retirement has been great, but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement and I come back,” Mayweather said. “It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the octagon.

“I spoke with my team, I spoke with Al Haymon (adviser). Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime, I spoke with CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved.”

Rumors have swirled of Mayweather meeting Conor McGregor again, but this time in the octagon. Mayweather recorded a 10th-round knockout over the UFC superstar in a junior middleweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena in August.

Mayweather, 41, spoke about McGregor’s recent arrest in New York this week.

“I feel that when you have reached such high status you have to carry yourself in a classy way,” Mayweather said. “Outside the ring, you have to carry yourself as a gentleman.”

Mayweather said if he does fight in MMA, it would have to be at featherweight (145 pounds). He spent the final years of his boxing career fighting at 147 pounds (welterweight).

“When I do go to the octagon, I look forward to going to 145 (pounds),” said Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 record.

McGregor hasn’t fought at 145 pounds since knocking out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015 to win the featherweight title at the MGM Grand.

Mayweather also was asked if he would return to boxing.

“I would not box again,” he said.

More boxing: Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.