Floyd Mayweather stops Conor McGregor in 10th round

Conor McGregor, left, takes a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegan Floyd Mayweather stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their super welterweight megafight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

McGregor had moments of success early in his boxing debut against the undefeated five-weight world champion, but fatigue set in during the middle rounds and Mayweather finally turned it into the mismatch many expected.

It was the first fight in nearly two years for Mayweather, who improved to 50-0.

Mayweather had McGregor in trouble in the eighth round, as he stalked him around the ring landing rights at will and wobbling the MMA superstar several times.

It was more of the same the next round until referee Robert Byrd finally stepped in at the 1:05 mark as McGregor leaned against the ropes.

Also on the card, Gervonta Davis knocked out Francisco Fonseca in the ninth round and Badou Jack stopped Nathan Cleverly in the fifth round.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Scorecard by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Mayweather vs. McGregor Stats by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

