Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul in 2021

Undefeated boxer, five-weight world champion and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather announced Sunday via Instagram that he’s returning to the ring to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition on Feb. 20.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 knockouts) last fought professionally on Aug. 17, 2017, defeating UFC star Conor McGregor by 10th-round technical knockout. The retired 43-year-old returned to fight Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31, 2018, in a three-round exhibition, winning by first round TKO after knocking Nasukawa down three times in the first round.

Paul, 25, is an internet sensation who also dabbles in boxing. He made his professional debut on Nov. 9, 2019, losing to fellow YouTube star KSI by split decision. His brother, Jake, knocked retired NBA guard Nate Robinson out last Saturday on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Mayweather did not announce a venue and it is unclear where the bout will take place. Pay-per-view packages are available via Fanmio and begin at $24.99.

