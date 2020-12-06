56°F
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul in 2021

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated December 6, 2020 - 3:53 pm
Floyd Mayweather attends Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights ...
Floyd Mayweather attends Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks at a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match agains ...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks at a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

He’s back.

Undefeated boxer, five-weight world champion and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather announced Sunday via Instagram that he’s returning to the ring to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition on Feb. 20.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 knockouts) last fought professionally on Aug. 17, 2017, defeating UFC star Conor McGregor by 10th-round technical knockout. The retired 43-year-old returned to fight Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31, 2018, in a three-round exhibition, winning by first round TKO after knocking Nasukawa down three times in the first round.

Paul, 25, is an internet sensation who also dabbles in boxing. He made his professional debut on Nov. 9, 2019, losing to fellow YouTube star KSI by split decision. His brother, Jake, knocked retired NBA guard Nate Robinson out last Saturday on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Mayweather did not announce a venue and it is unclear where the bout will take place. Pay-per-view packages are available via Fanmio and begin at $24.99.

