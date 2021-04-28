Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul in exhibition

Floyd Mayweather, 44, has not fought since he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in December 2018.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a punch against Conor McGregor in the blank round on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Floyd Mayweather will fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6 in Miami, Mayweather promotions announced Tuesday.

Mayweather, 44, has not fought since he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in December 2018. He last fought professionally when he beat Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in August 2017.

The fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium and be televised on Showtime PPV.

Paul, 26, is 0-1 as a professional boxer. In November 2019, he lost a split decision to fellow YouTube star KSI. Paul would have won the fight on the scorecards but was deducted two points for hitting KSI after a knockdown.

Paul’s brother, Jake, is 3-0 as a professional boxer and knocked out retired MMA fighter Ben Askren on April 17 in a Triller Fight Club main event. Triller will stage its next event the day before Mayweather-Paul, when undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez fights George Kambosos, which will also be on pay-per-view.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), weighed in at 149.5 pounds for his fight with McGregor. Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds for his fight with KSI. It was unclear what contracted weight the fight will be at.

The fight had previously been announced for Feb. 22, but that date had been scrapped for unclear reasons.

