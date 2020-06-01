Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral services

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will cover the costs of multiple funeral services for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being arrested by Minneapolis police, according to reports.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather attends the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Boxing legend and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather is covering the costs of multiple funeral services for George Floyd, according to reports.

Mayweather first told Hollywood Unlimited CEO Jason Lee of his intention.

TMZ reported Monday that Floyd’s family has accepted Mayweather’s offer.

Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death has ignited protests in cities around the country, including in Las Vegas.

Services for Floyd will be in Houston, Minneapolis, Charlotte, North Carolina, and potentially another location that has yet to be determined.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.