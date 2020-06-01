102°F
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral services

June 1, 2020 - 4:11 pm
 

Boxing legend and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather is covering the costs of multiple funeral services for George Floyd, according to reports.

Mayweather first told Hollywood Unlimited CEO Jason Lee of his intention.

TMZ reported Monday that Floyd’s family has accepted Mayweather’s offer.

Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death has ignited protests in cities around the country, including in Las Vegas.

Services for Floyd will be in Houston, Minneapolis, Charlotte, North Carolina, and potentially another location that has yet to be determined.

