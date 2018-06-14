Former Nevada boxing judge Chuck Giampa dies at 75

Chuck Giampa, who is regarded as one of the best boxing judges in the history of Nevada, died Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Long-time boxing judge Chuck Giampa ringside at Johnny Tacco's Gym, 9 West Charleston Boulevard. 05/27/08 "View photo by Larry Cruikshank" Larry Cruikshank/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chuck Giampa, who is regarded as one of the best boxing judges in the history of Nevada, died Tuesday in Las Vegas at age 75 following a lengthy illness.

Giampa judged more than 135 world title bouts during his 26-year career that started in 1984. He scored the biggest bouts of his era, including Floyd Mayweather-Oscar De La Hoya (2007), Lennox Lewis-Evander Holyfield II (1999) and the controversial Mike Tyson-Holyfield rematch (1997).

“Was always one of the top judges,” said Marc Ratner, the Nevada Athletic Commission executive director for most of Giampa’s time as a judge. “A wonderful guy and a wonderful family man and just a credit to boxing. We’re going to miss him a lot.

“He was always considered for every major title fight. Consistency is what made him the best. Didn’t matter who was fighting, he had consistency.”

Giampa, who grew up in Chicago, scored more than 2,500 fights around the world. He judged his first professional bout in 1985 between Ricky Womack and David Vedder at Caesars Palace’s outdoor venue. His final major fight as a judge was Bernard Hopkins-Joe Calzaghe at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2008.

Giampa was also an insurance broker and insurance consultant in Nevada.

“Chuck had a very long and distinguished career,” Keith Kizer, a former executive director for the Nevada commission, told the Review-Journal in 2008. “He’ll go down as one of the best judges to work in Nevada.”

